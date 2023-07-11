Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. 1,338,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

