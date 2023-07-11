Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 932,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,335. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

