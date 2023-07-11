Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 10,631 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,203. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

