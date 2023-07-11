Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. 371,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.