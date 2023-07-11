Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE USB traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,069. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.