Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Trading Up 3.7%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 159,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 950,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

