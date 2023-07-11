XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Cap of $66.79 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. XSGD has a total market cap of $66.79 million and approximately $322,108.30 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

