XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.59 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. XSGD has a market cap of $65.59 million and $890,867.95 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

