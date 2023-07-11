XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $46.79 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $46.79 million and approximately $464,945.99 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,535.44 or 1.00068829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00358841 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $250,731.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

