ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 16,685 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

EWBC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 123,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,335. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.