ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.14. The company had a trading volume of 336,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.88.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

