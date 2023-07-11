ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $121,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 27.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,264 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $454,499.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,936,849.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,264 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $454,499.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,936,849.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

