ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.59. The company had a trading volume of 565,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,096. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

