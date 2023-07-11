ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $872.05. The company had a trading volume of 385,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $770.62 and a 200-day moving average of $662.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.