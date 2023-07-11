ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,275 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.80. 265,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,935. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $255.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

