ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.64. 475,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.