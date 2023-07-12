a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.