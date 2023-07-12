Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alkermes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

