Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $13.07

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Down 1.9 %

Funko stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.52. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $161,163. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.