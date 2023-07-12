Analyzing 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 51Talk Online Education Group and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $15.05 million 3.00 -$42.56 million ($3.97) -2.05 Meta Data $14.61 million 0.49 -$168.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

51Talk Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Profitability

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -118.51% -152.30% -43.34% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Data beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

