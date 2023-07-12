Analyzing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.26 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.83 FAT Brands $415.51 million 0.27 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.83

FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

FAT Brands beats FAT Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About FAT Brands

