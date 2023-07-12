Analyzing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.01 -$7.73 million ($0.01) -0.05 Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 4.66 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

