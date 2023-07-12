Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Asana Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,600 and sold 354,959 shares valued at $8,816,388. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana



Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

