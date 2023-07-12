Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

