Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Featured Stories
