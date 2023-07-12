Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $79.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

