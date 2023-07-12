B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.61).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.27) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.95) to GBX 545 ($7.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.75) to GBX 640 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

LON:BME opened at GBX 548.61 ($7.06) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 487.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

