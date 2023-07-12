Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.