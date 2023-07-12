Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
