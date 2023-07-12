Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Target Price at GBX 577.50

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 561.11 ($7.22).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.88) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.72) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 490.40 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,116.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.50).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.