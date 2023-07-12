Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $13.08

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

