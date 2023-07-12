Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $512.75

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $512.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $460.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.32. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

