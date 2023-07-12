Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $35.00

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Renasant Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 96,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

