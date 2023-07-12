Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 12,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.
