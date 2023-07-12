Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

