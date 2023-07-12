Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

