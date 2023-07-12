Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

About Cintas

Shares of CTAS opened at $492.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.19 and a 200-day moving average of $456.86. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas has a one year low of $365.65 and a one year high of $497.97.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

