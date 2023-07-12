CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

