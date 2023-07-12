Comparing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Advanced Health Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.11 $40.47 million $0.79 16.28 Advanced Health Intelligence $320,000.00 108.88 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and Advanced Health Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.