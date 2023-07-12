Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
NYSE CAG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
