Contrasting Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Splunk and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 9 15 0 2.63 IronNet 2 0 0 0 1.00

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $117.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than IronNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -4.56% N/A -1.23% IronNet -407.25% -1,927.77% -227.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Splunk and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.6% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and IronNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $3.65 billion 4.76 -$277.86 million ($1.25) -83.94 IronNet $27.26 million 0.90 -$111.01 million ($1.06) -0.21

IronNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IronNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Splunk beats IronNet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk



Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IronNet



IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

