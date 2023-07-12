Critical Contrast: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 896.6%. First Bank pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 28.50% 12.64% 1.34% Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 1.92 $36.29 million $1.79 6.15 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.01

This table compares First Bank and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bank and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.05%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $174.53, indicating a potential upside of 85,877.01%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Volatility and Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.