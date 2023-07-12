DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.
