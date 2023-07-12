DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,458,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,056,000 after purchasing an additional 568,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 276.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,252,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $233,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.