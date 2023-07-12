Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

NYSE DEN opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $57,395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 33.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

