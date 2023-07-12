Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

