Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Diodes Price Performance
DIOD opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.