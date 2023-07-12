Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $127.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

