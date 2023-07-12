Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

