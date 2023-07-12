Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Eiffage Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.6014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.52. Eiffage’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works.

