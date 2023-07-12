EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Down 1.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 58,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 134,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EMX Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

See Also

