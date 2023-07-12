First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Down 1.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

First National Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

