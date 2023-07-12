Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $11.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

