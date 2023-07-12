FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.02.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

